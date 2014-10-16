SHANGHAI Oct 16 China shares closed lower on
Thursday, surrendering earlier gains as steel and real estate
sectors suffered losses, although sentiment was underpinned by
policy support for some industries.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent
at 2,356.8 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.8 percent.
The steel sector was the main drag on the index. Inner
Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union Co fell 2.8 percent and
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co lost 2.0 percent.
Real estate stocks also underperformed. China Vanke
lost 1.1 percent, and Poly Real Estate Group
dropped 2.1 percent.
But sectors such as railways and pharmaceuticals
outperformed on policy support.
Railway companies CSR Corporation Limited and
China CNR Corporation Limited both jumped to their
10-percent daily limit after China's Premier Li Keqiang signed
high-speed railway agreements with Russia this week.
Drug stocks gained as President Xi Jinping pledged further
efforts to fight against the Ebola epidemic, with Shandong
Lukang Pharmaceutical Co and Jiangsu Sihuan
Bioengineering hitting their 10-percent daily limit.
($1 = 6.1241 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)