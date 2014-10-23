SHANGHAI Oct 23 China shares ended at a
one-month low on Thursday, dampened by concerns over liquidity
amid a rush of initial public offerings as well as profit-taking
pressure.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.0 percent
at 2,303.7 points, falling for the third straight day. The
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings lost 0.9 percent.
Weighing on market sentiment were concerns over liquidity as
a slew of companies conduct IPOs this week. Local media estimate
that as much as 900 billion yuan ($147.1 billion) in funds would
be locked up from the market.
Most heavyweight stocks fell, dragging the market lower
although infrastructure-related shares gained following news the
government had approved construction of five airports and three
railway projects worth 150 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.1188 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)