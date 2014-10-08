SHANGHAI Oct 8 China's main share index hit a 20-month high in intraday trade on Wednesday, underpinned by strength in property developers after the central bank rolled out policies to boost the struggling sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially finished up 0.8 percent at 2,382.15 points, after hitting its highest level since February 2013 as the market resumed trade following the National Day holiday. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 1.1 percent.

Before the week-long break, the People's Bank of China cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some home buyers for the first time since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, making one of its biggest moves this year to boost an economy increasingly threatened by a sagging housing market.

The property sub-index of the CSI300 jumped 2.1 percent, with Hua Yuan Property surging by its 10 percent daily limit and China's largest residential developer China Vanke rising 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)