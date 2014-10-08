SHANGHAI Oct 8 China's main share index hit a
20-month high in intraday trade on Wednesday, underpinned by
strength in property developers after the central bank rolled
out policies to boost the struggling sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially finished
up 0.8 percent at 2,382.15 points, after hitting its highest
level since February 2013 as the market resumed trade following
the National Day holiday. The CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 1.1 percent.
Before the week-long break, the People's Bank of China cut
mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some home buyers for
the first time since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, making
one of its biggest moves this year to boost an economy
increasingly threatened by a sagging housing market.
The property sub-index of the CSI300 jumped 2.1
percent, with Hua Yuan Property surging by its 10
percent daily limit and China's largest residential developer
China Vanke rising 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)