SHANGHAI Oct 10 China shares ended down on
Friday, ahead of September economic data and as there was
resistance with the Shanghai benchmark not far from the level of
2,400 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially fell 0.6
percent to 2,374.61 points while the CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.6
percent.
For the week, the indices were up 0.5 percent and 0.6
percent respectively.
Some analysts said investors turned cautious ahead of
economic data for September that's due next week, including
trade and inflation figures.
A Reuters poll showed that softer domestic demand probably
pulled down growth in imports, investment and retail sales to
multi-month or multi-year lows in September.
Insurance shares fell, with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company
of China and China Life Insurance Company Limited
both slipping more than 1 percent.
