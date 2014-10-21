SHANGHAI Oct 21 China shares fell on Tuesday, with pharmaceutical and property sectors hit by profit-taking and weak economic data, but losses were capped by optimism the government will roll out more policies to support the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent to 2,339.5 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.9 percent.

On Tuesday morning, China announced that the economy grew 7.3 percent in July-September, the slowest annual pace for a quarter since January-March 2009.

Pharmaceutical stocks, the biggest outperformers on Monday, were major drags. Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd slumped 4.9 percent and Da An Gene Co Ltd 5.6 percent.

The property sector fell after data showed revenue from property sales dropped 8.9 percent in January-September.

China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd declined 2.0 percent and AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd lost 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)