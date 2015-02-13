SHANGHAI Feb 13 China stocks rose for the fifth straight day on Friday, capping their best week in nearly two months, as fresh reform measures helped sustain sentiment in thin trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Hong Kong stocks also rose, taking their cue from buoyant global markets in the wake of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine and Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory.

Mainland stocks rose after China's central bank allowed firms operating within the Shanghai free trade zone to borrow funds without having to go through complicated regulatory hurdles, fuelling hopes that further reforms would inject vigour into the sluggish economy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.8 percent, to 3,469.83, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0 percent, to 3,203.83 points.

For the week, the CSI300 rose 4.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 4.2 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , up 1.5 percent to 4.12 yuan; Agricultural Bank Of China, up 1.9 percent to 3.31 yuan and China United Network Communications Ltd, down 1.4 percent to 4.85 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, unchanged at 4.50 yuan; BOE Technology, unchanged at 3.04 yuan and Suning Appliance, up 2.2 percent to 11.55 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 26.0 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 16.7 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)