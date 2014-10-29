SHANGHAI Oct 29 China shares showed solid
gains, with transportation stocks leading the way, on hopes the
government will unveil reform measures.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at
2,373.2 points, hitting a two-week closing high, while the
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings climbed 1.4 percent.
Hopes for reform at state-owned enterprise (SOEs) were
lifted as China's domestic media reported that China CNR
and CSR Corp were
planning to merge.
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and COSCO
Shipping Co Ltd both climbed 9.9 percent, while
China Shipping Development Co Ltd shot up by the 10
percent daily limit.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)