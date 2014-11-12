SHANGHAI Nov 12 China stocks closed higher on
Wednesday, reversing a slide in the morning as investors
continue to position for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock exchange link, analysts said.
Analysts said brokerage shares, which led the recovery,
received additional support after regulators said they are
preparing to allow same-day "T+0" trading on mainland stock
exchanges, bringing them in line with the Hong Kong exchange and
averting a potential operational headache for traders.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 34.93 points, or 1.37 percent, to
2,593.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained
24.60 points, or 1 percent, to 2,494.28.
Among the most actively traded stocks in Shanghai were Bank
of China, down 2.22 percent to 3.08 yuan; Citic
Securities Co, up 7.64 percent to 15.35 yuan and
China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, down
0.25 percent to 4.02 yuan.
In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, up 3.8
percent to 8.27 yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.8 percent
to 2.62 yuan and Northeast Securities, up the daily
maximum 10 percent to 12.54 yuan were among the most active
stocks.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 25.23
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.69 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)