SHANGHAI, March 3 China's main stock indexes
fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as excitement over a weekend
interest rate cut was extinguished by worries over tighter
liquidity after regulators approved a flood of new initial
public offerings (IPOs).
Late on Monday, 24 Chinese companies won regulatory approval
to sell shares publicly, with some analysts expecting the IPOs
to lock about 3 trillion yuan ($478.10 billion) of capital next
week.
When the securities regulator approved the previous batch of
IPOs in early February, it froze about 2 trillion yuan at one
point, putting downward pressure on the stock market.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.6 percent to 3,507.90 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2 percent to
3,263.05.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China
, down 3.4 percent to 3.97 yuan; China State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, down 2.5 percent
to 6.22 yuan; and Agricultural Bank of China, down
3.3 percent to 3.25 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, down 2.5 percent to 5.08
yuan; BOE Technology, down 2.5 percent to 3.10 yuan
and Dongxu Optoelec, up 4.3 percent to 9.16 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 38.1 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 25.3 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2748 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Kim Coghill)