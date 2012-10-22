HONG KONG Oct 22 Mainland Chinese shares rose slightly on Monday, helped by strength in banking and energy large-caps as investors bet on further gains for stock markets in the run-up to the 18th Party Congress next month.

The CSI 300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.4 percent at 2,341.59. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)