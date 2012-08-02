Aug 2 Shanghai shares suffered a third loss in
four sessions on Thursday, dragged down by property stocks after
the state-run China Securities Journal reported there could be
fresh curbs on the sector.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent
at 2,111.2, giving up more than half of Wednesday's gains and
hovering near 41-month lows. The CSI300 Index of the
top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1 percent.
The Shanghai property sub-index slumped 4.9 percent
to close at its lowest since March 29, with Poly Real Estate
diving 9.2 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke
fell 6.8 percent.
