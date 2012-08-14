BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties
* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-
Aug 14 Shanghai shares reversed midday losses to end higher on Tuesday, with strength in banking and energy majors offseting weakness in the non-bank financial sector as bourse volume stayed weak.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,142.5. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.2 percent. Tuesday's gains were both the benchmarks' first in three days. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 7 U.S.-based stock funds are staging a comeback, attracting the most cash since February during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds brought in $14 billion in cash during the week ended May 31, with the result driven by strong demand for equity exchange-traded funds, according to the trade group. Stock mutual funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, while their ETF counterparts gathered $15.