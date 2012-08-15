Aug 15 Shanghai shares sank to their lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday, hit by a weak showing in financial and energy sectors as volumes dropped to their lowest in more than a week.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.1 pct at 2,118.9, the lowest close since Aug. 2. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also shed 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)