Aug 20 Shanghai shares slipped on Monday, dragged down by Chinese property counters over worries that an upturn in housing prices may lead to a fresh set of government curbs on the sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.4 percent at 2,107 points, near the day's highs after plumbing the lowest level since March 2009. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)