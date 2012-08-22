Aug 22 Shanghai shares closed near a three-week low on Wednesday, wiping out Tuesday's gains, with property-related counters a key drag on renewed fears of more curbs on the sector after local media reported that more cities could introduce property taxes.

The Shanghai Composite Index of more than 950 companies ended down 0.5 percent at 2,107.71, nearing the three-week low recorded on Monday. The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.78 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)