Aug 23 Shanghai shares ended higher in choppy trade on Thursday after resources stocks were buoyed by local media reports of support for high energy consuming industries, despite a dissappointing Chinese factory survey for August.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,113.1, moving in the same 30-point range for a third-straight session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)