BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
Aug 23 Shanghai shares ended higher in choppy trade on Thursday after resources stocks were buoyed by local media reports of support for high energy consuming industries, despite a dissappointing Chinese factory survey for August.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,113.1, moving in the same 30-point range for a third-straight session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.