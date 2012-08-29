Aug 29 Shanghai shares closed at their lowest since February 2009 on Wednesday as hopes faded for a further cut in China banks' reserve requirements any time soon.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1 percent at 2,053.2 Points.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)