Sept 6 China shares on Thursday rebounded from 3-1/2-year closing lows the day before, lifted by the railway sector after state-run media reported the country's top planning agency had approved $110.3 billion worth of railway projects.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.8 percent at 2,217.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)