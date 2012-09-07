Sept 7 Mainland Chinese shares marked their best day in eight months on Friday, outperforming other Asian markets, after state-run media reported more infrastructure project approvals, adding to signs that Beijing is accelerating spending to bolster growth.

The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 4.5 percent at 2,317.2. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.7 percent. Friday's gains were the best single-day showings since Jan. 17.

Both indexes also posted their first weekly gain in four. The CSI300 Index rose 5.1 percent this week, while the Shanghai Composite gained 3.9 percent, their best performances since October last year. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Wills)