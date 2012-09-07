Sept 7 Mainland Chinese shares marked their best
day in eight months on Friday, outperforming other Asian
markets, after state-run media reported more infrastructure
project approvals, adding to signs that Beijing is accelerating
spending to bolster growth.
The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 4.5 percent at 2,317.2. The Shanghai
Composite Index jumped 3.7 percent. Friday's gains were
the best single-day showings since Jan. 17.
Both indexes also posted their first weekly gain in four.
The CSI300 Index rose 5.1 percent this week, while the Shanghai
Composite gained 3.9 percent, their best performances since
October last year.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Wills)