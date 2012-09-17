Sept 17 Mainland Chinese shares suffered steep
losses on Monday, underperforming other Asian markets, with the
property sector weak after private data showed slack home sales,
suggesting curbs on the sector have hit sales during the
traditional peak season.
Typically the months of September and October are strong for
property. Market watchers also said sentiment was negatively
affected the ongoing anti-Japan unrest on the mainland, as
automakers having joint ventures with Japanese brands were hard
hit.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed down 2.5 percent at 2,258.7, its worst loss
since June 4. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.1
percent, its worst loss since July 9.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)