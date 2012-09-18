BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
Sept 18 Mainland Chinese shares slipped for a second-straight session on Tuesday, dogged by weakness in commodities-related stocks following steep overnight losses in the physical markets.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 1 percent to 2,235.2. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. Both indices closed at their lowest since Sept 6. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: