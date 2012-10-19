HONG KONG Oct 19 Mainland Chinese shares slipped on Friday, but investors consolidated a third-straight week of gains on signs that the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is stabilising.

The CSI300 Index closed down 0.2 percent on the day but up 1.2 percent this week at 2,332.5. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent on the day, but it rose 1.1 percent for the week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Ken Wills)