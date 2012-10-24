HONG KONG Oct 24 China shares closed mixed on Wednesday, as weakness in the Chinese financial sector outweighed strength in Huaneng Power after positive third-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)