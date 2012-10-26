HONG KONG Oct 26 Mainland China shares closed
at three-week lows on Friday, posting their first weekly slip in
four with growth-sensitive sectors leading losses after Chinese
media reported that fund managers were pessimistic about the
fourth quarter.
Shares of steel producers were among the hardest hit after
Maanshan Iron and Steel posted a
bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss, sparking profit taking
on recent outperformers in the sector.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed down 1.9 percent on the day and 3.6 percent on
the week at 2,247.9, its lowest close since Sept. 26.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.7 percent on
Friday and 2.9 percent this week.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)