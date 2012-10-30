HONG KONG Oct 30 Mainland China shares eked out their first gain in about a week on Tuesday, led by property firms after the second-largest player in the sector by market cap, Poly Real Estate, posted strong third-quarter earnings.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.2 percent at 2,239.9, its first daily gain in six days. The Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.2 percent, its first gain in four days. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)