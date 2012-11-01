HONG KONG Nov 1 Mainland China shares started
November on a strong note on Thursday, posting their best
performance in more than three weeks, boosted by positive
economic data and measures by some city governments to ease
restrictions on the property sector.
The state-run China Securities Journal reported that as many
as six Chinese cities have sought to spur housing demand by
making it easier to obtain funds for buyers that could, in turn,
support land sales, a major revenue source for local
governments.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 1.9 percent at 2,297.9. The Shanghai
Composite Index rose 1.7 percent. For both indices, this
was their respective best daily gain since Oct. 9.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)