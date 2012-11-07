HONG KONG Nov 7 Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest in a week, plagued by weakness in the banking and property sectors after state media reported that bad loan ratios at the country's top banks may triple by the end of the year.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,287.5 on Wednesday, a third straight daily loss, nudging it to its lowest close since Oct. 31. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat.

The official Financial News newspaper, run by China's central bank, reported on Wednesday that bad debts could soar in the steel, shipbuilding and solar sectors as well as among exporters, local governments and property developers. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)