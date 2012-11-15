HONG KONG Nov 15 Onshore Chinese shares sank to
their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday, reversing the previous
session's gains, as uncertainty lingered about the policies of
China's newly unveiled top leadership, led by Communist Party
and military chief Xi Jinping.
Banking and energy majors were among the top drags on
indexes, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
down 0.8 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
shedding 2.2 percent.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed down 1.3 percent at 2,193.6, its lowest close
since Sept. 26. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2
percent.
