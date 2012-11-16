HONG KONG Nov 16 Shares listed in mainland
China fell on Friday, underperforming Asia, and suffering a
second straight weekly loss as investors reduced risk exposure
on uncertainty about the policies of the country's new
leadership team.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended down 0.8 percent on the day and 2.8 percent on
the week at 2,177.2, its lowest close since early 2009.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent on
Friday, and 2.6 percent this week.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Jacqueline Wong)