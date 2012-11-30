HONG KONG Nov 30 China shares snapped a
four-day losing streak on Friday, with property and
infrastructure-related sectors strong after local media reported
Vice Premier Li Keqiang said urbanization will drive most of the
country's development in the next decade.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 1.1 percent on the day and 5.1 percent for
the month at 2,139.7.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent on
Friday from its lowest closing levels in nearly four years,
trimming losses in November to 4.3 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)