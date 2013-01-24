BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG Jan 24 China shares finished a choppy session lower on Thursday as investors took profit on outperformers such as China Merchants Bank, triggering a sharp intra-day reversal on the benchmark indexes that could point to further losses.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1 percent at 2,582.8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent as bourse volume hit the highest in more than a week.
Both indexes were up by as much 2 percent in early trade, but weakness in resources-related stocks helped trigger a reversal. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ron Popeski)
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.