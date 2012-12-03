HONG KONG Dec 3 Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest since the first quarter of 2009 on Monday, driven by another sell-off of alcohol producers as investors started December by locking in profits in the sector, which was a key outperformer until November.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.4 percent at 2,108.9, its lowest close since February 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent at its lowest close since January 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)