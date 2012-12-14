HONG KONG Dec 14 Onshore China shares posted
their sharpest gains in more than three years on Friday amid
speculation of new state-backed buying in mainland markets.
A business survey also raised expectations for a stronger
recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The improved
sentiment comes ahead of an annual policy-setting meeting over
the weekend that will chart the course for the Chinese economy
in 2013.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 5.1 percent at 2,355.9, while the Shanghai
Composite Index soared 4.3 percent. The indices jumped
4.9 and 4.3 percent for the week, respectively, their
second-straight weekly gain.
Shanghai volume was the highest since March 14 as the
financial sector led gains in mainland markets. Friday's gains
were both indices' best daily showing since October 2009.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken
Wills)