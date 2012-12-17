HONG KONG Dec 17 China shares closed at their
highest in more than four months on Monday as investors,
encouraged by more signs of reforms to come, added to a surge
last week that put onshore markets on course for their first
annual gain since 2009.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,366.7. The Shanghai
Composite Index also climbed 0.5 percent. This was their
highest close since Aug. 10.
After an annual policy-setting conference presided over by
new Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping on Sunday, the official
Xinhua news agency reported that China will maintain steady
economic polices in 2013, leaving room for manoeuvre in the face
of global risks while deepening reforms to support long-term
growth.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)