HONG KONG Dec 27 Mainland Chinese shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Thursday, as investors took profits on financial stocks that had helped lift indexes to their highest since July this week.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,444.6. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)