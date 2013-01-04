UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
HONG KONG Jan 4 Mainland China shares eked out a gain to start 2013, with a rise in property counters on anticipated demand helping reverse midday losses as investors returned on Friday from a three-day New Year holiday.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares closed up 0.1 percent at 2,524.4. The Shanghai Composite Index crawled up 0.4 percent. Both indexes closed at their highest since mid-June.
They rose 1.8 and 2 percent respectively this week, when mainaland markets had only two days of trading. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.