HONG KONG Jan 7 China shares climbed to their highest close since June on Monday, helped by strength in mass transportation counters after the State Council pledged to boost the development of environmentally friendly urban transport systems.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.5 percent at 2,536 points, its highest closing level since June 21, 2012. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.4 percent.

China's moribund B-share market, mainland shares priced in foreign currencies, outperformed on anticipation of more B-shares relisting in Hong Kong after Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc said trading in its shares will be suspended starting Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)