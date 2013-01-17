HONG KONG Jan 17 Mainland Chinese shares posted
a second straight day of losses, slipping further from Tuesday's
7-1/2-month high, with growth-sensitive counters leading the
slide ahead of a slew of major Chinese economic data due on
Friday.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed down 0.9 percent at 2,552.8 on Thursday. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent. Losses over
the last two days about halved gains from earlier this week.
China's annual economic growth is expected to have quickened
to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 7.4 percent in
the third quarter. December data for housing prices, urban
investment, industrial output and retail sales are also
expected.
