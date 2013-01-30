HONG KONG Jan 30 China shares stretched gains
into a third straight day on Wednesday, helped by strength in
property-related counters after local news reports raised hopes
that Beijing could tolerate house price increases of up to 10
percent this year.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,688.7, while the
Shanghai Composite Index rose 1 percent.
Investors also welcomed a report in the official China
Securities Journal newspaper that more than half of China
Development Bank's new loans in 2013 will go to supporting the
new leadership's urbanisation agenda.
