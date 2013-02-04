HONG KONG Feb 4 China shares climbed to a successive multi-month high on Monday, helped by strength in coal-related counters as investors welcomed local media reports of a new policy aimed at more sustainable mining practices.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.2 percent at 2,748 points, its highest close since November 2011. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent.

Both indexes posted their best weekly showing in 15 months last week, helped by a strong surge on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)