BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces $173 mln of dispositions in Q2 to date
HONG KONG Feb 5 China shares recouped midday losses to record a third-straight gain on Tuesday, with strength in property-related counters offsetting weakness in the financial and energy sectors.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.9 percent at 2,771.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says unit plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($102.66 million) bonds