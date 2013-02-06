HONG KONG Feb 6 China shares stretched gains to
multi-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by strength in
non-banking financials that offset weakness in property after a
plan to tackle inequality included an expansion of a property
tax pilot programme to more cities.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.2 percent at 2,775.8, its highest
close since September 2011. The Shanghai Composite Index
stretched its winning streak into an eighth day, ending up 0.1
percent at its highest since May 2012.
Insurers were bolstered by a Chinese news report that the
mainland regulators are planning to raise the minimum registered
capital requirement for insurers to improve the performance of
the insurance market.
