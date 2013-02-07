Feb 7 Shanghai shares posted their first loss in nine days on Thursday, as investors booked profits on Chinese financials after the central bank signalled it would shift its focus back to tackling inflation from supporting growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent at 2,418.5. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.6 percent from Wednesday's 17-month closing high.

China needs to pay special attention to consumer prices, the central bank said on Wednesday in its fourth-quarter monetary policy report, a turnaround from its previous focus of supporting economic growth. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)