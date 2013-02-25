HONG KONG Feb 25 China shares rose for the
first time in three sessions on Monday, helped by strength in
the brokerage sector after the official China Securities Journal
reported an expansion of a short selling pilot scheme from Feb.
28.
Xinhua news agency also reported over the weekend that
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) funds
will no longer be required to invest 80 percent of their funds
into the domestic fixed income market.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.3 percent at 2,605 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent. Their
respective first rise in three days lifted the indexes off
multi-week lows.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)