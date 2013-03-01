HONG KONG, March 1 China shares trimmed the
week's gains on Friday, after official data on Chinese
manufacturing activity came in slightly below expectations and
at its weakest since September ahead of the country's annual
parliamentary meetings next week.
Banking stocks were among the biggest index drags after
China's key money rate stormed to its highest level this year on
Friday, inflaming worries about policy tightening as the central
bank looks to restrain bank lending.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.3 percent at 2,668.8. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent. This week,
they rose 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively.
An official purchasing managers index from the National
Bureau of Statistics eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in
February. The five-month low was weaker than a 50.2 Reuters poll
consensus and down from January's 50.4.
