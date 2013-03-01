HONG KONG, March 1 China shares trimmed the week's gains on Friday, after official data on Chinese manufacturing activity came in slightly below expectations and at its weakest since September ahead of the country's annual parliamentary meetings next week.

Banking stocks were among the biggest index drags after China's key money rate stormed to its highest level this year on Friday, inflaming worries about policy tightening as the central bank looks to restrain bank lending.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.3 percent at 2,668.8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent. This week, they rose 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively.

An official purchasing managers index from the National Bureau of Statistics eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in February. The five-month low was weaker than a 50.2 Reuters poll consensus and down from January's 50.4. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)