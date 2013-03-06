HONG KONG, March 6 Chinese shares advanced for a
second day on Wednesday with a rebound in the property sector
while policy announcements from an ongoing meeting of the
Chinese parliament helped drive banking and telecom stocks
higher.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1 percent at 2,650.2 while
the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent. They had
slumped to two-month lows on Monday following fresh curbs to
contain home prices.
