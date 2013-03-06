HONG KONG, March 6 Chinese shares advanced for a second day on Wednesday with a rebound in the property sector while policy announcements from an ongoing meeting of the Chinese parliament helped drive banking and telecom stocks higher.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1 percent at 2,650.2 while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent. They had slumped to two-month lows on Monday following fresh curbs to contain home prices. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)