HONG KONG, March 7 China shares fell on
Thursday, with the bulk of losses coming in the afternoon after
comments from the Shanghai Stock Exchange chairman that initial
public offerings could resume and pump more supply into the
market.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 1.2 percent at 2,619.5 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent after
two-straight daily gains.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported on its
website that Gui Minjie, chairman of China's larger stock
exchange, said that the recent dearth of initial public
offerings did not amount to a deliberate halt in the approval
process, but was part of an attempt to slow down the supply.
Gui added the country's securities regulator was currently
reviewing some applications. He was speaking at a news
conference in Beijing on the sidelines of the National People's
Congress.
