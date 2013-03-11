BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co divests site-leasehold with a grocery store in Akalla
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
HONG KONG, March 11 Chinese shares fell for a third straight session on Monday after patchy economic data over the weekend raised doubts about the earnings outlook for Chinese firms.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,592.4. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.
China's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in February from a year ago, its highest in 10 months, while industrial production growth in the first two months of 2013 was the lowest since October 2012 - the starting point of China's nascent economic recovery. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
By Chris Thomas June 1 Philippine shares rose on Thursday, heading for their first gain in three sessions and outperforming other Southeast Asian markets, after the lower house of Congress approved a much-anticipated tax reform bill on Wednesday. The bill, yet to be published and which still needs Senate approval, is critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency to lift growth to as much as 8 per