HONG KONG, March 19 China shares rebounded from multi-week lows on Tuesday, led by property developers as policy uncertainty eased after official media reported that the capital Beijing may introduce new home sales curbs targeted at the secondary market by end-March.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares closed up 0.9 percent at 2,525.1 bouncing off Monday's two-month low. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent from its lowest close since Dec. 28 set on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)