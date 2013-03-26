BRIEF-Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
HONG KONG, March 26 China shares suffered their worst loss in more than a week on Tuesday after Everbright Securities won approval for a private share placement, stoking fears of a new wave of stock-offerings by brokerages.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.5 percent at 2,575.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.3 percent. For both, it was their heaviest one-day loss since March 18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
June 1 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co Ltd * Says Chairman Lin Zhensen resigns due to personal reasons Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHz6TS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)